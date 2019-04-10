Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Deutsche Boerse, Garda World Security, Sunrise Communications, Deutsche Bank, Qatar Airways, Zayo Group Holdings, Lufthansa, AT&T, Petrobras, Invest Bank, VietinBank, Tronox, Bayer)

April 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG is in advanced talks to buy FXall, a foreign exchange electronic trading platform owned by data provider Refinitiv, for about $3.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Canada’s Garda World Security said it was considering a cash offer for some or all of G4S, sending shares in the world’s largest listed security company up almost a third for their biggest daily gain in nearly two decades.

** Sunrise Communications’ top shareholder blocked plans to extend the company’s right to issue fresh capital to 2021, complicating its bid to buy Liberty Global’s Swiss UPC cable business for $6.3 billion.

** Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing has told his counterpart at Commerzbank that he wants more time to consider a merger, a German newspaper reported.

** The United States is scrutinizing state-owned Qatar Airways’ acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Air Italy, which has been flying to U.S. destinations since June in a move seen by U.S. lawmakers as flouting a deal not to add new flights to the domestic market.

** A consortium including investment firms Digital Colony Partners LP, EQT AB and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners has secured exclusive rights to negotiate a deal to buy U.S. communications infrastructure provider Zayo Group Holdings Inc , people familiar with the matter said.

** Germany’s Lufthansa has made the first formal step towards selling its catering unit LSG, a company spokesman said.

** WarnerMedia Chief Executive John Stankey denied a report that parent company AT&T was considering selling its HBO Europe business, calling it “baseless and inaccurate”.

** State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is preparing to sell three more gas pipelines after successfully selling its larger TAG unit to France’s Engie for $8.6 billion, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

** Shareholders of Invest Bank have approved a proposal to hand the Sharjah government a 50.07 percent stake in the lender and allow it to merge with one or more other banks without a vote.

** Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade, known as VietinBank, will offer to sell a 4.91 percent stake in Saigon Bank for Industry and Trade (Saigonbank) next Friday via an auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

** Tronox Ltd has reached a settlement with U.S. antitrust enforcers that will allow it to move forward with its purchase of much of Cristal’s titanium dioxide business, the Federal Trade Commission said.

** One of Bayer’s largest shareholders tore into the company’s management for underestimating the legal risks of its takeover of Monsanto, setting the stage for a fiery annual general meeting after a 30 percent plunge in the shares.

** Volkswagen AG is exploring purchasing a big stake in its Chinese electric vehicle joint venture partner JAC Motors and has tapped Goldman Sachs as an adviser on the plan, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** German retailer Metro is considering effectively paying more than 200 million euros ($225 million) to divest its loss-making Real hypermarkets, Handelsblatt business paper reported.

** Rare earths miner Lynas Corp said its board had concluded it would not engage with conglomerate Wesfarmers , stating its takeover offer undervalues the company’s intellectual property. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)