May 3, 2019

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, the largest U.S. broadcast station owner, has reached a deal valued at more than $10 billion to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Superloop Ltd said it received a revised takeover offer from QIC Private Capital Pty Ltd of A$493.9 million ($345.53 million) for the telecommunications infrastructure company.

** The board of Brazilian retailer Via Varejo is proposing to its shareholders the removal of a clause in its bylaws demanding a tender offer to all shareholders if an investor buys a stake larger than 20 percent.

Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru

