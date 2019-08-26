Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Itausa Investimentos; Updates Celgene and Pitney Bowes)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:

** Mail management company Pitney Bowes Inc said it would sell its software solutions unit to enterprise solutions provider Syncsort for $700 million in an all-cash deal, as it looks to cut its debt.

** Amgen Inc AMGN.O said it would buy Celgene Corp’s psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion in cash, clearing the way for Bristol-Myers Squibb to go ahead with its $74 billion deal for Celgene.

** Oil and gas producer PDC Energy Inc said it would buy smaller rival SRC Energy Inc in a $971.3 million deal to boost its cash flow as investors in the sector press for higher returns from companies.

** A consortium led by Asian private equity group RRJ Capital is finalising a deal with Chinese conglomerate HNA Group to invest $4 billion in HNA unit Ingram Micro Inc for a controlling stake in the U.S. electronics distributor, a source said.

** Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab is set to invest “several hundred million dollars” in Vietnam where the company sees its next major growth market, just weeks after it unveiled a $2 billion plan in Indonesia.

** Third Point LLC, the U.S. hedge fund that has pushed for changes at companies ranging from Nestle SA to Campbell Soup Co, has amassed a stake in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica SA, people familiar with the matter said.

** Brazilian investment firm Itausa Investimentos SA delivered the highest bid and entered talks with state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA on the contract to acquire LPG distribution unit Liquigas, the company said in a securities filing. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)