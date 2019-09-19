Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Air France has submitted no new rescue offer for failing French budget carrier Aigle Azur, an Air France spokeswoman said.

** Coca-Cola HBC, which bottles Coca-Cola products in Europe, has agreed to buy Italian mineral water maker and sparkling beverage company Lurisia in a deal worth 88 million euros ($97 million), it said on Wednesday.

** Norway’s Frontline has cancelled plans to buy another four Suezmax oil tankers from Trafigura and instead aims to add even larger supertankers to its fleet, the shipping company said late on Wednesday.

** Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi SA is in talks with Spain’s Telefonica SA and Italy’s Telecom Italia SpA to sell its mobile network to avoid insolvency, five people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Japan’s Mitsui & Co has put its 40% stake in the BassGas project off southeastern Australia up for sale, the company said.

** British insurance services firm Charles Taylor Plc said it agreed to a 261 million pounds($325.15 million)takeover by a firm backed by private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners.

** Brazilian discount retailer Lojas Americanas SA has agreed with software developer Linx SA to integrate the retailer’s fintech arm Ame and its digital retailer B2W Cia Digital SA with Linx’s payment platforms.

** AT&T Inc and Dish Network Corp are not in discussions over a deal due to regulatory issues, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after the Wall Street Journal reported the wireless carrier was considering parting ways with its satellite TV division DirecTV.

** China Biologic Products Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had received an offer from a consortium of buyers that will pay $1.93 billion in cash to buy shares that they do not already own to take the company private.

** Venture capital firm Vertex Ventures, the first major backer of ride-hailing giant Grab, said on Thursday it has completed the final close of its latest fund at $305 million to invest in Southeast Asian and Indian technology start-ups.

** Pennsylvania is joining more than a dozen states that have filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping T-Mobile US’s $26 billion purchase of Sprint, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Wednesday. (Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)