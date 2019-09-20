Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct said an antitrust investigation into rival JD Sports Fashion’s takeover of Footasylum could have implications for the sector’s major players, particularly their relationships with “must-have” brands.

** Swedish brake systems firm Haldex welcomed the sale of a 20% stake in the company by German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen and urged its second-largest investor Knorr-Bremse to do the same.

** Belgian police searched the home and office of Dominique Leroy, the incoming chief executive of Dutch telecom firm KPN , to investigate her sale of shares in Proximus , the company she is leaving.

** Colombia electricity generator Celsia said on Thursday it has sold a gas plant in the coastal city of Barranquilla to subsidiaries of the U.S.-based Glenfarne Group, LLC for $420 million.

** Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd is drawing preliminary takeover interest from global miners after losing half its value over the past five years, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

** Dutch medical equipment company Koninklijke Philips NV said on Thursday it plans to sell the remaining 10.7% stake it holds in Signify NV, its former lighting division, for about 357 million euros ($394.24 million) or 25.9 euros per share.

** Mediaset had reached an agreement with an investor to facilitate its plan to create a pan-European platform, the company said on Thursday, in a move to offset any potential attempt to derail the deal from hostile shareholder Vivendi.

** France’s CNP Assurances SA has reached a deal worth 7 billion reais ($1.7 billion) with Caixa Economica Federal to sell insurance in the bank’s more than 3,000 branches, the Brazilian state-owned lender said on Thursday. (Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)