Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Six Flags Entertainment, Vice Media, FireEye, AMS, updates CVC Capital Partners, Flutter Entertainment)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** The owner of Paddy Power Betfair has agreed to buy the company behind Poker Stars in a $6 billion share deal to create the world’s largest online betting and gambling company by revenue, seeking to take advantage of the opening up of U.S. markets. Flutter Entertainment,, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair, is to combine with Nasdaq- and Toronto-listed Stars Group Inc (TSG), owner of Poker Stars, the companies said.

** British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is close to a deal to acquire a 25% stake in Israeli advertising technology firm IronSource for at least $450 million, Israeli financial media reported.

** Six Flags Entertainment Corp has approached Cedar Fair LP with a merger offer, pursuing a combination that would unite two of the largest U.S. amusement park operators, people familiar with the matter said.

** Austrian sensor specialist AMS will publish the result of its takeover bid for German lighting group Osram on Friday, a company spokesman said ahead of a public holiday in Germany on Thursday.

** A consortium led by Asian private equity group RRJ Capital has proposed buying PLUS Malaysia Bhd, the country’s biggest expressway toll firm, for 3 billion ringgit ($716 million), a document seen by Reuters showed.

** Carrefour Brasil said its subsidiary has agreed to buy a 49% stake in Brazilian fintech Ewally Tecnologia e Serviços S.A. for an undisclosed amount, as part of plans to offer digital checking accounts to its customers.

** Vice Media LLC said that it will buy Refinery29, an online publication focused on entertainment and lifestyle pieces for women, aiming to strengthen its content across platforms.

** Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a potential sale, Business Insider reported, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.