Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Thyssenkrupp plans to give potential bidders access to the data room of its elevator division in the coming days, three people familiar with the matter said, as one of Europe’s biggest M&A deals of the year picks up pace.

** Austrian sensor maker AMS could bypass the 12-month waiting period required by law to launch a new bid for Germany’s Osram if it sets up a new entity for the deal, German watchdog Bafin said.

** Buyout group Blackstone and Danish family investor Kirkbi are launching the sale of German insulation foam maker Armacell in a potential 1.3-1.5 billion euro ($1.43-$1.65 billion) deal, people close to the matter said.

** Spanish renewable energy producer Acciona has increased its bet on the wind turbine industry, launching a bid for Nordex that values the German turbine maker at more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

** Kuwait Finance House has received conditional approval from Kuwait’s central bank for its proposed acquisition of Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank.

** Australian travel and tourist firm SeaLink Travel Group said it will acquire bus operator Transit Systems Group for an enterprise value of A$635 million ($427.48 million), in a move to help the firm tap international markets.

** Hong Kong’s bourse scrapped its unsolicited $39 billion approach for London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) after failing to convince LSE management to back a move that could have transformed both global financial services giants.

** Martin Sorrell’s advertising vehicle S4 Capital said its digital content unit, MediaMonks, would merge with U.S.-based marketing agency Firewood as the company pushes further into a lucrative digital space.

** German wind turbine maker Nordex said it had launched a 10% cash capital increase through a private placement to its anchor shareholder Acciona, which was followed by Acciona launching a takeover offer.

** Cellnex has agreed to buy the telecoms division of Britain’s Arqiva for 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion), expanding the Spanish company’s phone tower network to more than 50,000 sites across Europe.

** The privatization of France’s national lottery company Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) is expected in a “few weeks” and could raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), FDJ head Stephane Pallez told BFM Business TV.

** Finnish utility Fortum is set to gain control of Germany’s Uniper by acquiring the stakes of activist funds Elliott and Knight Vinke, potentially ending a long-running deadlock over ownership of the group.

** The German government has started preparations to sell state financier Depfa as it seeks to draw a line under the country’s largest bailout of the financial crisis a decade ago, people close to the matter said.

** Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital has bought Silicon Valley's biggest independent agency, Firewood, for $150 million in its latest deal to form a purely digital global advertising firm.