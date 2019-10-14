Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds RDIF, Parsley Energy and Sun Capital Partners)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners is in the lead to buy Italy’s Vetrerie Riunite, two people familiar with the deal said, after VAM Investments withdrew its offer when it received no response from the glass products group.

** U.S. shale producer Parsley Energy Inc agreed to buy smaller peer Jagged Peak Energy Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $1.62 billion, adding acreage in an oil-rich part of the top U.S. shale basin.

** U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo is adding Sophos Group to its cybersecurity stable, announcing a buyout deal that values the British maker of antivirus and encryption products at about $3.8 billion.

** AECOM has agreed to sell its management services unit to private equity firms Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities for about $2.4 billion, the U.S. construction and engineering company said.

** U.S. power company Sempra Energy said it would sell is Chilean businesses to China’s State Grid International Development Ltd for $2.23 billion in cash as part of its plan to exit South America and shore up capital.

** Brazilian energy company Light SA said its subsidiary Light Energia S.A. has agreed to sell a 17.17% stake in Renova Energia SA to CG I Fundo de Investimento em Participacoes Multiestrategia for a symbolic value of 1 real ($0.2435).

** ConocoPhillips has agreed to sell its northern Australian business to partner Santos Ltd for $1.39 billion, in a deal that will raise the Australian group’s output by 25% and boost its position in the global gas market.

** South Korea’s gaming company Netmarble was named the preferred bidder for a 25% stake, valued at $1.3 billion, in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway , as the company seeks to diversify its revenue streams.

** State miner Mining Industry Indonesia, formerly known as PT Inalum, said it has signed an initial agreement to buy a 20% stake in nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia for an undisclosed sum.

** French energy giant Total SA will buy a 37.4% stake in Indian gas distribution company Adani Gas, as it looks to capitalize on the South Asian country’s push for cleaner sources of energy.

** Liberty Global has offered 500 million Swiss franc ($501.45 million) to rescue the sale of its Swiss cable and TV business to Sunrise Communications, but a key Sunrise shareholder said it remained opposed to the deal.

** French car parts group Faurecia said it had agreed to buy full control of the SAS joint venture it runs with German auto group Continental, in a deal which should boost the company’s profits.

** Israel-focused Greek oil and gas group Energean Oil & Gas Plc agreed to sell its unit Edison E&P’s North Sea assets in UK and Norway to Neptune Energy Group for up to $280 million, as part of its ongoing push to sell non-core assets.

