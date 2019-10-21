Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Unizo Holdings, Dragon Oil, Yduqs, Hudson’s Bay Co, KKR; Updates BNP Paribas)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: ** Australia’s Seven West Media Ltd said it has agreed to sell Marie Claire-publisher Pacific Magazines to Germany-based Bauer Media for A$40 million ($27.4 million).

** CITIC Pacific Ltd said it will offer to buy Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd for HK$3.02 billion ($385.1 million) to “re-engineer” the businesses of the motor and consumer products distributor for improved competitiveness.

** Mitsubishi Corp has handed over the full ownership of an iron ore expansion and rail and port infrastructure project in Western Australia to China’s state-owned Sinosteel, the Japanese conglomerate said.

** German-Spanish wind energy company Siemens Gamesa to buy selected European assets from insolvent German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion for 200 million euros ($223.04 million).

** French bank BNP Paribas has obtained a 22.5% stake in wealth management platform Allfunds in the latest sign of asset managers looking to trim costs in the face of rising regulatory expenses and pressure on fees from investors.

** Unizo Holdings said it would continue talks with Blackstone Group and SoftBank-backed Fortress Investment Group on a potential takeover.

** Dragon Oil Ltd has acquired BP’s stake in Gulf of Suez Oil Company (GUPCO) in Egypt, the Dubai-based company said on Monday.

** Private equity groups including Cinven and Blackstone are vying to buy KKR-owned LGC Group in a deal that could value the British scientific measurement and testing company at as much as 2.5 billion pounds, people close to the matter said.

** Candy Ventures, an investment vehicle of luxury property developer Nicholas Candy, said it was in early-stage talks for a possible cash offer for property manager Capital & Counties Properties Plc (Capco).

** GlaxoSmithKline will sell two travel vaccines to Bavarian Nordic for up to 955 million euros ($1.1 billion), the British firm said.

** Temasek Holdings has offered to take control of Keppel Corp in a S$4.1 billion ($3 billion) deal that will shore up support for the conglomerate.

** Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has bought a logistics property in the London suburb of Greenford together with investment partner Prologis, the fund’s manager, Norges Bank Investment Management said.

** Brazilian education company Yduqs said it has bought rival Adtalem Brasil Holding SA for 1.92 billion reais ($467 million) as it continues to pursue acquisitions.

** Hudson’s Bay Co said it has agreed to a higher offer from a group of shareholders led by its Executive Chairman Richard Baker to take the struggling Canadian department store chain private.

** Royal Dutch Shell plans to sell its onshore upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to focus on expanding its Egyptian offshore gas exploration, Shell Egypt said on Sunday.

** France-based telecoms group Orange to sell its business in Niger, a company spokesman said on Sunday.

Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru