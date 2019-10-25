Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(ProSieben, AT&T, United Airlines, Petroleo Brasileiro)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** United Airlines wants to include Brazil’s Azul in its planned tie-up with Copa Holdings and Colombia’s Avianca Holdings to create a four-way partnership in Latin America, a senior executive said.

** Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is studying exiting its stake in Braskem SA via a share offering, an executive said, the latest in a series of proposals to separate itself from the petrochemical firm.

** AT&T Inc said it had struck a sale-leaseback agreement valued up to $680 million with private equity firm Peppertree Capital Management for about 1,000 wireless communication towers.

** ProSiebenSat.1 Media said the decision by a group of Czech and Slovak investors to buy a 4% stake was an endorsement of the German broadcaster’s strategy.

** French insurer AXA will sell its Belgian banking business - AXA Belgium - to cooperative bank Crelan for 620 million euros ($688.51 million), the company said.

** China’s cabinet has approved a merger of the country’s two largest shipbuilders, China State Shipbuilding Corp and China Shipbuilding Industry Co, the country’s state asset regulator said.

** China-based property developer Yanlord Land Group is making a second attempt to take over Singapore’s United Engineers Ltd, in a deal that values the real estate firm at S$1.66 billion ($1.2 billion). (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)