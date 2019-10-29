Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Quercus, Advent International, Newlat, Barneys, Raizen Energia SA)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 13:30 GMT on Tuesday:

** Brazil’s antitrust agency Cade gave utility Raizen Energia SA, a joint venture between energy and logistics group Cosan and oil giant Shell, the go-ahead to buy 81.5% of Cosan Biomassa.

** UK-based renewable energy investor Quercus has sold 320 megawatts of wind and solar power assets to Italian private equity Green Arrow Capital (GAC) for an undisclosed amount.

** U.S. private equity firm Advent International said it had won approval from the European Union, U.S. and Finnish regulators for its $5 billion acquisition of British defence company Cobham, as it continues to wait for approval from the U.K.

** Italian food group Newlat plans a 200 million euro ($222 million) acquisition next year, Chairman and top investor Angelo Mastrolia said.

** A Saudi and Gulf consortium is seeking to buy luxury retailer Barneys New York Inc, Saudi financial news website Maaal reported.

** Russia’s largest lender Sberbank said it had signed a non-binding agreement with lender Gazprombank to buy a minority stake in joint venture MF Technologies.

** A proposed joint venture between United Airlines, Colombia’s Avianca Holdings and Panama’s Copa Holdings has been delayed due to the potential inclusion of a fourth partner, as well as problems at Avianca, the CEOs of Copa and Avianca said.

** Australian billboards operator QMS Media Ltd said it received a takeover offer from Sydney-based Quadrant Private Equity that values the company at A$420.6 million ($287.5 million).

** Canada’s Knight Therapeutics Inc and shareholders of Latin American company Biotoscana Investments expect to conclude transfer of control of Biotoscana by Nov. 29, the latter said in a securities filing on Monday. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)