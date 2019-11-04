Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Takeaway.com, MOL, Ford Motor; updates Huazhu Group, Stryker and Pattern Energy)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Renewable power producer Pattern Energy Group Inc said it agreed to be taken private by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for $2.63 billion.

** Santander Consumer Bank, a unit of Spain’s Santander , agreed to buy a consumer auto-loan portfolio worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion) from Ford Motor Co in the Nordic countries, a Santander spokesman said.

** Hungarian energy firm MOL is buying Chevron’s stake in a giant oilfield in Azerbaijan for $1.57 billion, as U.S. majors retreat from the central Asian state after 25 years to refocus on production at home.

** Medical device maker Stryker Corp said it would buy smaller rival Wright Medical Group for about $4 billion in cash, expanding into the fast-growing business of implants for shoulders and wrists.

** China’s Huazhu Group is buying the Steigenberger hotels as it seeks to extend its global reach with the addition of one of Germany’s most well-known upmarket chains.

** Takeaway.com has changed its line of attack in the battle to buy food delivery ordering service Just Eat , effectively lowering the threshold for approval of its offer as it seeks to fend off rival suitor Prosus.

** International Consolidated Airlines Group, the parent of British Airways and Spain’s Iberia, announced a 1 billion euro takeover of Spain’s Air Europa to boost its presence on routes to Latin America and the Caribbean.

** Brazilian healthcare company Notre Dame Intermedica Participações announced the acquisition of medical health insurance company Clinipam for 2.6 billion reais.

** Ryanair to ask competition authorities to force British Airways-owner IAG to make divestments as part of its purchase of Air Europa, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said.

** Santander has taken a 350 million pound majority stake in UK-based Ebury as part of a digital strategy to boost growth through new ventures, the Spanish bank announced.

** French state-controlled energy group EDF has agreed to buy Pivot Power, a British start-up company that specialises in battery storage and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging points.

** Polish energy group Unimot SA said it is ready to take over PKN Orlen’s gas stations, if some of them come up for sale as part of PKN’s planned merger with its smaller rival Grupa Lotos.

** Israel’s Delek Group said, it completed the sale of 32.5% of insurer Phoenix Holdings for 1.57 billion shekels to private equity firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital.

** Vopak will develop a new joint venture terminal in southwest China and expand its terminals in Belgium and Mexico, the Dutch oil and chemicals storage company said.

** Axereal, France’s largest grain cooperative, said it had sealed its previously-announced acquisition of Cargill’s malt business, in a deal which would make Axereal’s Boortmalt unit the world’s leading company in terms of malt production. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)