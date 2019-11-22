Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Coty, Mediaset, Prosus, Orange, Unicredit)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** UniCredit has struck a deal to reduce its exposure to Turkey’s Yapi Kredi, three sources told Reuters, a move seen as a first step towards the Italian bank’s full exit from the recession-hit country.

** Orange, France’s biggest telecoms company, said it had completed the sale of its Orange Niger division to the Zamani Com SAS company, for an undisclosed value.

** Internet group Prosus is confident about its $6.3 billion offer to buy Just Eat, CEO Bob van Dijk said, even though a rise in rival bidder Takeaway’s shares has all but wiped out its financial upper hand.

** An Italian judge has pushed back to Nov. 29 a deadline to settle a dispute between Italian private broadcaster Mediaset and its No.2 shareholder French media group Vivendi , two legal sources said.

** Consumer goods giants Unilever and Henkel and buyout funds including Advent and Cinven are exploring bids for some of Coty’s top beauty brands in a deal worth up to $7 billion, three sources told Reuters.

** Bids for North Sea oil and gas firm Siccar Point, backed by private equity groups Blackstone and Blue Water Energy, came in at between $1.2 billion and just under $2 billion, according to three industry sources.

** Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras SA has started the binding phase for the sale of four refineries, according to a filing.

** A federal judge rejected a U.S. government effort to disqualify a lawyer arguing for 15 states and the District of Columbia in their effort to block T-Mobile US Inc’s planned $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint Corp.

** Roche has again extended the deadline for its tender offer for Spark Therapeutics, the Swiss drugmaker said, saying U.S. and British anti-trust authorities needed more time to review the deal.

** Chinese antitrust regulator has approved Boeing Co’s deal to buy a controlling stake in the commercial jet division of Brazilian planemaker Embraer, according to a statement on the regulator’s website.

** Australian nickel miner Independence Group on Friday said it will conduct due diligence on Panoramic Resources Ltd and its flagship Savannah nickel project after making a bid for its smaller peer.

** British media company Reach Plc has pulled out of talks to buy hundreds of local newspaper titles from JPI Media, the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the talks. (Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)