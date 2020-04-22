Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Eneva SA and Japan, updates Facebook)

April 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Facebook will spend $5.7 billion to take just under 10% of Reliance Industries’ digital unit, seeking to roll out services for India’s grocers and other small businesses by capitalising upon WhatsApp’s extensive reach within the country.

** Japan plans to block foreign companies from acquiring domestic drug and medical equipment makers, to protect access to medicine and ventilators that have proven critical amid the coronavirus outbreak, a media report said.

** Brazilian power company Eneva SA pulled out of a deal to buy rival AES Tietê after the AES board rejected the bid, Eneva and AES Tiete said in filings.

** Online travel services company Expedia Group Inc is in advanced talks to sell a stake to private-equity firms Silver Lake Partners and Apollo Global Management Inc for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

** Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it will sell 35 of its interior U.S. grain elevators to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation, dramatically reducing its grain origination network in the United States. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)