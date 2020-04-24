Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Boeing, Air France)

April 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Air France will receive a 7 billion euro ($7.6 billion) loan package backed by the French government to avert a cash crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced.

** A $4.2 billion deal for Boeing to buy the civil jetmaking arm of Brazil’s Embraer has hit a roadblock over implementation, threatening its collapse barring a last-minute breakthrough, people familiar with the talks said.

** Vonovia SE’s management board does not see any chance at the moment of a takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen , a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Egypt’s Commercial International Bank has acquired a 51% stake in Kenya’s Mayfair Bank, the Kenyan central bank said, the latest in a string of deals in the East African nation’s banking sector.

** Belgian soccer club KV Oostende has confirmed their takeover by the American-based investment fund Pacific Media Group (PMG), as the club awaits the result of an appeal over the withdrawal of its professional license.

** Spanish telecom giant Telefonica has started negotiations to sell its cellphone towers in Germany for 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), newspaper Expansion reported.

** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd plans to sell its consumer health unit for around 400 billion yen ($3.72 billion), Nikkei Business reported. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)