Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds CBS, EP Logistics, JPMorgan, Wynn; Update Amazon, LetterOne)

May 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Amazon has taken a stake in British online food delivery company Deliveroo, leading a $575 million fundraising to pit itself against Uber Eats in the global race to dominate the market for takeaway meals.

** Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s investment fund LetterOne (L1)has won control of Spanish retailer DIA but has not yet secured support from all of the loss-making group’s creditors with three days to go before a financing deadline.

** Global private equity firms Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and KKR & Co are among potential bidders for Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd’s chemical unit, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** France’s Naval Group would consider buying Thyssenkrupp AG’s marine division if the German steel-to-submarines conglomerate were to offer the unit for sale, a German newspaper cited a source close to the French group as saying.

** Swiss electricity producer Alpiq Holding AG has agreed to sell its two Czech coal-fired power stations to the Czech Republic’s Sev.en Energy for around 280 million euros ($313 million), the companies said.

** Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna plans to sell a near 10% stake in Kazakhtelecom AO through the Astana International Exchange this year, the fund’s managing director Almasadam Satkaliyev told a conference.

** CBS Corp has expressed interest in acquiring cable channel Starz from Lions Gate Entertainment, the Information reported, citing four people familiar with the situation.

** Private equity Five Point Energy LLC said it had sold its minority stake in midstream water firm WaterBridge Resources LLC to affiliates of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC.

** South Africa’s Competition Appeal Court gave the green light to Sibanye-Stillwater’s takeover of Lonmin that aims to create the world’s second-largest platinum producer.

** A dispute between bidders for SNC-Lavalin Group’s stake in a Canadian toll highway will delay the C$3.25 billion ($2.41 billion) sale after an original purchase agreement was scrapped, the Canadian construction and engineering company said.

** U.S. oilfield services company Select Energy Services Inc is in early stages of considering selling itself, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

** EP Logistics International has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Germany’s transport company LOCON Logistik & Consulting, the Czech firm said.

** Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has removed three banks from the privatization process of fuel distribution unit Petrobras Distribuidora , four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters this week.

** JPMorgan Chase & Co said it is acquiring InstaMed, a U.S. healthcare payments technology company.

** Wynn Resorts Ltd is in talks to sell its nearly finished $2.6 billion casino outside of Boston to rival MGM Resorts International, the two companies said.

** Supercomputer manufacturer Cray Inc said it would be bought by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion, net of cash.

** Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna aims to raise $3 billion to $5 billion from its sale of up to 25% in state-owned KazMunayGaz next year, the fund’s managing director said.

** Switzerland is preparing to part-privatise Axpo , the country’s largest electricity producer, by allowing private investors to buy up to 49% of the company, documents published by local government authorities show.

** India’s Spencer’s Retail Ltd will buy upmarket grocery chain Nature’s Basket from Godrej Industries for 3 billion rupees ($42.76 million), the companies.

** Carrefour, Europe largest retailer, is exploring the sale of a minority stake in its loss-making business in China and has started sounding out potential buyers, people familiar with the matter said.

Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru