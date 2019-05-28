Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Spain’s Abanca is close to securing financial backing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for a takeover bid for its domestic rival Liberbank, financial website Bolsamania said.

** German supermarket chain Rewe is buying wholesaler Lekkerland for an undisclosed sum to help boost sales of on-the-go meals and snacks, the company said.

** Payment technology company Global Payments Inc said it would buy peer Total System Services Inc (TSYS) for about $21.5 billion in stock, adding scale in a fiercely competitive and fast-growing industry.

** Sports Direct, the sportswear retailer owned by British billionaire Mike Ashley, has sold the freehold to its Shirebrook logistics centre to Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund for just over 120 million pounds ($152 million) in cash.

** Sibanye-Stillwater and Lonmin cleared the final hurdle to forming the world’s second-largest platinum producer as their shareholders approved the South African firm’s 226 million pound ($286 million)takeover of its London-listed rival.

** Germany’s anti-trust office is extending its review of a mainframe computing deal between T-Systems, the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom, and IBM, it said on its website.

** Fieldex Exploration Inc said it will acquire Copeland Biosciences through a reverse takeover of the Canadian mineral exploration firm by Copeland and its shareholders, which will involve a three-cornered amalgamation among Fieldex, 1209908 B.C. Ltd (Subco) and Copeland.

** Media company Meredith Corp said it has agreed to sell Sports Illustrated to U.S-based entertainment company Authentic Brands Group LLC for $110 million, as it looks to scale its digital media business.

** Russia’s second-largest bank VTB is considering selling its stake in Angola-based Banco VTB Africa, VTB told Reuters, adding that it was too early to talk about details of the possible deal.

** France will seek protection of local jobs and other guarantees in exchange for supporting a merger between carmakers Renault and Fiat Chrysler, its finance minister said on Tuesday, underscoring the challenges facing the plan.

** Italian regional utility Iren is considering selling its 49.1% stake in the country’s second-biggest liquefied natural gas terminal and has been in touch with possible buyers, including gas infrastructure group Snam , sources said.

** Vivendi’s pay-TV group Canal Plus said it would buy European rival M7 for about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) from private equity firm Astorg.

** Italy’s state-owned Monte dei Paschi could merge with lenders of similar size although the list of candidates is thin, Chief Executive Marco Morelli said.

** Czech utility CEZ plans to sell assets in Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Poland in order to focus on its home market, the chief executive told the daily Hospodarske Noviny.

** Nasdaq withdrew its offer for Oslo Bors , giving pan-European exchange Euronext free rein to pursue its bid for the Norwegian stock market operator after a five-month battle.

** Australian telecoms junior Vocus Group Ltd on Monday said it received a A$3.3 billion ($2.3 billion) buyout offer from Swedish private-equity firm EQT Infrastructure, just as the firm’s fibre-focused turnaround plan begins to gain traction.

** Netshoes Ltd said Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA had raised its offer to buy the online shoe retailer to $3 per share from $2 per share in a deal that would value the company at about $93.18 million.

** Abu Dhabi billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan says he has agreed terms with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to buy the Premier League club, the Newcastle Chronicle reported.

** Algeria’s energy minister said he would seek a “good compromise” when asked about his earlier comments that Algiers would block a plan by France’s Total to buy Anadarko’s Algerian assets.

** Israel’s Bank Leumi and insurer Phoenix Holdings have agreed to each buy a 20% stake in local road haulage and logistics company Taavura, Leumi said.

** Dubai’s Emaar Properties has hired advisors including Standard Chartered for the sale of its district cooling business, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, as part of a broader plan to offload non-core activities.

** Germany’s First Sensor AG said it is in advanced talks with connector and sensor maker TE Connectivity Ltd regarding a takeover.

** Qatar Sports Investments, a state-backed body founded by the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is in discussions to buy a stake in English soccer club Leeds United, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

** News of a 950 million pounds ($1.20 billion) bid for the residential units of builder Galliford Try plc drove shares in the company 8% higher even as the bidder Bovis Homes BVS.L said the two sides were no longer in talks. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)