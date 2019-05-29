Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** France’s historic Pathe cinema company could buy a stake in Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp production firm, which has been hit by a series of weak financial results.

** Scout24 is interested in acquiring certain parts of Ebay’s classifieds business, Chief Executive Tobias Hartmann said, adding that he was interested in Ebay’s car and real estate classifieds operations.

** Banco Sabadell has received binding bids from U.S. private equity funds Cerberus and Oaktree for a real estate company owned by the Spanish bank and is expected to assess them on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV said it will buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd’s wireless connectivity business for $1.76 billion in cash.

** Private equity fund HitecVision plans to turn its recently acquired Solveig Gas pipeline firm, which owns 25.6% of the Gassled joint venture, into an oil and gas company, senior partner Alf C. Thorkildsen told Reuters.

** The French state will seek guarantees for a balance between France and Italy in the future shareholders’ pact sealed under a proposed merger between carmakers Renault and Fiat Chrysler, a government spokeswoman said.

** Brazilian retailer Grupo SBF SA, which controls sports retailer Centauro, has raised its bid for Netshoes Ltd, the firm said, as a bidding war for the struggling e-commerce player heated up.

** No Italian bank is interested in taking over Banca Carige at present despite efforts by the ailing lender’s temporary administrators find a buyer for it, Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna said.

** Total will meet Algerian authorities for talks over its plans to buy Anadarko’s assets in the country and is not worried by media reports that Algiers would block the deal, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

** U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp said it would sell its Canadian assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for C$3.8 billion ($2.81 billion) in cash in an attempt to become a pure-play oil producer.

** Polish energy company PGE is interested in any assets for sale that would allow it to get a positive result from the transaction, its chief executive Henryk Baranowski said when asked about it’s competitors’ assets.

** A group of potential buyers are preparing bids for prepaid wireless brand Boost Mobile in an upcoming sale valuing the offshoot of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp at up to $3 billion, interested buyers told Reuters.

** Toyota Motor Corp is considering investing about 60 billion yen ($550 million) in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Italian broadcaster Mediaset has bought a 9.6% stake in Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1, effectively securing a seat at the table in any future discussions on creating a pan-European TV company.

** British doorstep lender Non-Standard Finance (NSF) faced a fresh hurdle in its hostile 1.3 billion pound ($1.6 billion)bid for rival Provident Financial as the UK competition watchdog raised questions over the proposed deal.

** Santa Clara-based Palo Alto Networks has acquired Israeli cybersecurity firm Twistlock, Israeli financial news websites reported.

** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is set to tighten its grip on payment services group SIA, increasing the chances of a potential tie-up with SIA’s bigger rival Nexi at a later stage, sources said.

** The Israel Growth Partners (IGP) fund signed a deal to buy 25- 30 percent of Cellebrite, an Israeli maker of mobile forensics technologies, from Japan’s Sun Corp, according to a published report.

Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru