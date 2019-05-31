Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Friday:

** Amcor Ltd must divest three manufacturing facilities and other assets in order to acquire Bemis Co , the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

** Brazilian food processors BRF SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA on Thursday announced exclusive talks for a potential tie-up that would create one of the world’s largest meat producers, according to securities filings.

** Investment firm Mantle Ridge LP is exploring forming a consortium with private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds to make an offer for U.S. food services company Aramark , people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Amazon.com Inc is interested in buying prepaid cellphone wireless service Boost Mobile from U.S. carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Casino and gaming operator Rank Group Plc said that it was in advanced discussions over a possible all cash offer for smaller online peer Stride Gaming Plc.

** Germany’s Allianz in deals that could top 800 million pounds ($1 billion) is buying businesses from LV= and Legal & General that will make it become Britain’s second-biggest general insurer. (Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)