Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Magazine Luiza SA, Glasgow Prestwick airport)

June 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Thursday:

** Scotland’s devolved government put Glasgow Prestwick airport up for sale, saying it wanted to return it to the private sector after having been in public hands for over five years.

** Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA raised its offer to buy online sports retailer Netshoes Cayman Ltd to $3.70 per share, matching an offer by contender Grupo SBF SA, according to a securities filing.

** Jackpotjoy owner JPJ Group said it agreed to buy bingo software developer Gamesys for about $621.1 million, to cut its reliance on third-party technology platforms and tap into Gamesys’ brands to boost international growth.

** Australia’s Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it had agreed to sell advisory firm Count Financial Ltd to CountPlus Ltd for A$2.5 million ($1.7 million).

** Japanese restaurant operator Zensho Holdings Co Ltd agreed to buy Malaysian halal chain The Chicken Rice Shop (TCRS) for around 220 million ringgit ($52.86 million), a person with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

** U.S. private equity investor KKR & Co Inc said on Wednesday it is selling Korea-based KCF Technologies (KCFT) to SKC, an affiliate of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, for 1.19 trillion won ($1 billion). (Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)