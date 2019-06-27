Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Enel, Transat; updates Migros)

June 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Italian utility Enel SPA launched a tender offer to purchase a 4.1% stake in its Brazilian power distribution company Eletropaulo Metropolitana that was still in the market, according to a securities filing.

** Air Canada said that Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc had accepted an all-cash offer of C$520 million ($396 million), over a higher bid by real estate developer Group Mach Inc.

** Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third biggest lender, said it would sell its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Oriental Bank for $560 million in cash.

** Canada’s Pieridae Energy will buy gas assets in Alberta from Royal Dutch Shell for C$190 million ($144.8 million), Pieridae said, securing supply for its planned liquefied natural gas plant in eastern Canada.

** South Korea’s Woongjin Group said it would sell a 25.1% stake in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 billion won ($1.6 million).

** The owner of Westfield-branded shopping malls in Australia, Scentre Group, announced the sale of three city-centre towers in Sydney for A$1.52 billion ($1.06 billion) and an A$800 million share buyback.

** Italian healthcare group Bracco will enhance its imaging unit’s portfolio by buying Blue Earth Diagnostics from London-listed rival Syncona for an equity value of $450 million, Bracco said.

** Migros, Switzerland’s second-biggest retailer, wants to sell off its Globus department stores and Depot and Interio home furnishings businesses to focus more on core operations and online commerce, the cooperative company said.

** Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned by Liechtenstein’s princely family, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Validus Wealth to gain a foothold in India’s growing market for high-networth private clients, LGT said. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)