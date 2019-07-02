Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Burgan Bank, JK Files, Deutsche Bank,)

July 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Tuesday:

** Indian industrial tool manufacturer JK Files is in talks to take over Turkey’s Makina Takim, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Deutsche Bank has held talks with Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas SA and others that could involve transferring parts of its equities business, including operations that serve hedge funds and other big trading customers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** French insurer CNP Assurances will seek to further expand abroad after a deal with state-owned mail operator La Poste, the head of La Poste’s banking arm said.

** Dollarama Inc said it would acquire a 50.1% stake in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity, as the Canadian discount store operator looks to expand in the region.

** Brazilian insurer Sul America SA has received a non-binding offer from Germany’s Allianz SE for its property and casualty (P&C) and auto units, it said in a filing, adding that the two companies are in bilateral talks.

** California-based cybersecurity firm Exabeam said it acquired SkyFormation, an Israeli cloud application security company.

** L’Oreal is in talks to buy the Mugler and Azzaro brands from Clarins Group, as the French luxury goods group reinforces its presence in upmarket cosmetics.

** France named a host of investment banks to work on its planned privatization of the state-run Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) lottery operator, which is aimed at raising money to fund innovation projects and boost the overall economy.

** Israel Electric Corp said it would sell its Alon Tavor power plant to a group that includes China Harbour Engineering for 1.87 billion shekels ($523 million).

** WPP is in exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in its data analytics unit Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital, it said on Monday, in a $4 billion deal aimed at steering the world’s biggest advertising company back to growth.

** Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC on Monday agreed to buy U.S. freight railroad owner Genesee & Wyoming Inc for about $6.4 billion in cash.

** Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and real estate investment trust Douglas Emmett Inc have acquired a $365 million real estate development in California, the Qatari sovereign wealth fund said on Monday. (Compiled by Sayanti Chakraborty and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)