Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** ABB will pay up to $470 million to hand over its loss-making solar inverter business to Italy’s FIMER SpA, the first big move by interim CEO Peter Voser and a reflection of the tough conditions in the solar industry.

** Czech-based Sazka Group has launched a bid to take full control of Greece’s OPAP, Europe’s fourth-largest betting firm by revenue.

** Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, plans to review its corporate structure and could ring-fence its foreign operations from its systematically risky home market, two sources said.

** Singapore Exchange said it will invest in locally-based fintech company Smartkarma, tapping its investment research network.

** Brazilian state-owned oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has reached an agreement with anti-trust regulator Cade to sell off a series of natural gas transportation and distribution assets, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

** Japan’s Bank of Yokohama and Chiba Bank Ltd will enter into a comprehensive tie-up to cooperate in a range of businesses, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday, a deal that would bring two of Japan’s top regional lenders close together. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)