Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** WPP is selling a 60% stake in Kantar to private equity firm Bain Capital, valuing the data analytics business at about $4 billion and giving the British owner of agencies including Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson funds to cut debt and rebuild.

** Campbell Soup Co said it would sell its Danish unit Kelsen Group to an affiliate of Nutella maker Ferrero SpA for $300 million.

** Car parts maker Bosch has agreed to sell its packaging machinery business to buyout firm CVC as it seeks to streamline its activities and fund investment in areas such as electric cars and autonomous driving.

** The Indian government has plans to raise as much as 3.25 trillion rupees ($47.4 billion) in the next five years by reducing its stakes in some large state-owned firms to 40%, two senior government officials told Reuters, in the nation’s biggest privatization push in more than two decades.

** Carmaker Volkswagen will inject $1 billion in capital and $1.6 billion worth of assets into Ford’s self-driving unit, a source close to the matter said, as the two carmakers deepen a global alliance to share costs.

** Thomas Cook is in talks on a 750 million pound ($941 million) bailout that will give its largest investor Fosun Tourism control of the indebted British group’s package-tour business, in a blow to other shareholders.

** France’s Galeries Lafayette announced it was joining forces with Mauboussin chairman Alain Nemarq to buy a majority stake in the jeweller, as the upmarket department store strengthens its roster of premium but affordable jewellery.

** Brazilian meatpackers BRF SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA said on Thursday that they had mutually agreed to call off negotiations for a possible merger that were going on for a month.

** Colgate-Palmolive Co said on Thursday it would buy the skin care unit of France’s Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques for 1.50 billion euros ($1.69 billion), as the consumer goods company bolsters its personal care business. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)