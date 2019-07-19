Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Barrick Gold; Adds Petrobras, Coface SA, Cummins)

July 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** United States-based diesel engines maker Cummins has made an indicative offer for Volkswagen’s MAN Energy Solutions unit, people close to the matter said, as the carmaker seeks to slim down its portfolio of disparate assets.

** Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC has approached Coface SA, the credit insurance company partly owned by French bank Natixis SA, with an acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.

** Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has chosen a bid from Warburg Pincus-backed Trident Energy as the winner in a final “re-bid” for two oilfields, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Barrick Gold Corp has struck a deal to buy out its fellow shareholders in Acacia Mining with a higher bid than originally proposed, raising expectations Acacia’s long-running tax dispute with the Tanzanian government will finally be resolved.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, is selling its Australian operations to Japan’s Asahi for $11 billion and could revive the stalled flotation of its Asian business as it looks to cut debt.

** PepsiCo Inc has struck a deal to buy South Africa’s Pioneer Food Group Ltd for $1.7 billion, the companies said, lifting Pioneer’s shares and boosting a sector that has been hit by drought and tough trading conditions.

** The biggest investor in Aston Martin offered to buy another 3% stake in the luxury carmaker, whose shares have slumped since listing last year.

** UK oil and gas company Amerisur Resources Plc said it had received a non-binding proposal as well as other indicative offers for some assets as the company reviews strategic options, including a potential sale.

Compiled by Nivedita Balu and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru