Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Osram, QEP Resources, National Bank of Kenya, FedEx, Gazprom, PKN Orlen, Engie Brasil Energia SA, SNC-Lavalin Group, Vedanta Resources, Elanco Animal Health)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Germany’s Bayer AG and U.S. drug firm Elanco Animal Health Inc aim to reach an agreement to combine their pet-health businesses as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** The biggest shareholder in German lighting group Osram , Allianz Global Investors, has rejected a 3.4 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle, saying the shares were worth more.

** QEP Resources will remain an independent oil and gas producer after ending a half-year process to sell itself without a deal, the company said, deciding instead to work with a rebuffed suitor to identify further cost savings.

** A Kenyan parliamentary committee recommended that the government should reject KCB Group’s acquisition of the majority state-owned National Bank of Kenya and instead raise capital by selling additional shares.

** Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg, a former judo training partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin, denied a media report that he had bought a stake in Russian gas giant Gazprom.

** Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen’s bid for rival Lotos may reduce competition in Poland and neighbouring countries and push up prices, EU antitrust regulators said as they opened a full-scale investigation.

** Engie Brasil Energia SA will restart the sale of its Pampa Sul power plant in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, as the plant has begun operations, an executive said.

**Construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said a ruling by a Canadian court would allow it to proceed with the sale of its 10.01% stake in a Canadian toll highway to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

** Private equity firm Permira Funds will buy Cambrex Corp for about $2 billion, the drug contract development and manufacturing company said.

** PSA’s shares briefly rose after a Bloomberg report said Dongfeng Motor Corp is exploring options for its 2.2 billion-euro ($2.5 billion) stake in the French carmaker.

** Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company, said it had taken a majority stake in distilled non-alcoholic spirits brand Seedlip, as it looks to cater to a growing population of teetotalers.

** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said it will acquire a stake in VTTI, a Vitol-backed global energy storage company, as part of the state-run UAE energy firm’s transformation drive and its expansion into oil trading.

** Australia’s Stanmore Coal said it had received a takeover proposal from privately held Winfield Energy valuing the coal miner at up to A$435 million ($292 million).

** German chemical groups Bayer and Lanxess have agreed to sell integrated chemical site operator Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) for an enterprise value of 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion).

** The world’s largest dairy exporter Fonterra will cut its 18.8% stake in Chinese infant formula maker Beingmate Baby & Child Food by selling shares on the stock market after failing to find a buyer for the poorly performing asset.

** Australia’s Transurban Group said that it acquired the remaining 34.6% stake in Sydney’s M5 West motorway it didn’t previously own for A$468 million ($316.60 million).

** Mexico’s Femsa SAB de CV has agreed to buy 50% of convenience stores chain Raízen Conveniencias in Brazil, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru