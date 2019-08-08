Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Anadarko Petroleum Corp, Banco do Brasil, MTN Group, Bank of Nova Scotia, Thyssenkrupp, Metro, Exxon Mobil, Barrick Gold Corp)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Barrick Gold Corp, is looking to sell its Tongon gold mine in the Ivory Coast and is working with Bank of Nova Scotia to identify buyers, Bloomberg reported.

** Shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum Corp voted overwhelmingly to sell the company for $38 billion to rival Occidental Petroleum Corp, ending a short-lived contest that pitted two of the most storied names in the oil industry against one another.

** Banco do Brasil SA is not considering selling its stake in Cielo SA, the state-controlled lender’s chief executive of said, sending shares of the card processor down more than 2%.

** MTN Group Ltd is on track to meet a divestment target set in March after raising $140 million from asset sales that will slim down Africa’s largest mobile phone operator and refocus it on high-growth markets.

** Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, said it would record a C$300 million ($226 million) gain by reducing its stake in Thailand’s Thanachart Bank Public Co (TBank).

** Germany’s Thyssenkrupp issued its fourth profit warning under current boss Guido Kerkhoff, who agreed to consider a sale of its prized elevators business to help turn around the stricken conglomerate.

** Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky said his 5.8 billion euro ($6.5 billion) bid for German wholesaler Metro would not succeed and added it was now up to management to show that the company is worth more.

** U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil has hired investment bank Jefferies to sell the stakes it holds in oil and gas fields off the Norwegian coast, which could fetch up to $4 billion, banking sources said.

** Kenyan lender KCB Group’s takeover offer of National Bank of Kenya will go ahead if its offer is accepted by 75% of National’s shareholders, the Capital Markets Authority said.

** U.S. cloud-based service provider Salesforce agreed to buy U.S.-Israeli software developer ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion in cash and shares, in a bid to accelerate growth of its cloud-based products to manage customer service operations.

** German drugmaker Bayer is paying up to $600 million for full control of cell therapy developer BlueRock Therapeutics, stepping up investment in a promising new medical area to revive its drug development pipeline.

** Deutsche Telekom said it still expects the merger of its U.S. unit T-Mobile with Sprint to generate $43 billion in cost savings even after tweaking the deal to secure antitrust clearance.

** Private equity investor JC Flowers & Co will cut its stake in Japan’s Shinsei Bank to less than 4%, according to a filing by the lender, selling shares worth around $700 million nearly two decades after one of Japan’s first buyout deals.

** Australia’s New South Wales liquor and gaming regulator announced an inquiry into Melco Resorts & Entertainment ‘s proposal to buy a stake in Crown Resorts from casino mogul James Packer.

** German lighting group Osram’s biggest shareholder Allianz Global Investors rejected a 3.4 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle.

** Siemens Healthineers has agreed to buy Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 billion in the biggest acquisition since the Siemens subsidiary listed on the stock market last year.

** Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen’s bid for rival Lotos may reduce competition in Poland and neighbouring countries and push up prices, EU antitrust regulators said as they opened a full-scale investigation.

** Germany’s Siemens Healthineers is buying U.S.-based Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 billion, the companies announced.

** Australia’s competition watchdog raised concerns about Canadian dairy firm Saputo Inc’s acquisition of the Australian specialty cheese business of Japan’s Kirin Holdings .

** Chemical products manufacturer Huntsman Corp said it has entered a deal to sell its chemical intermediates and surfactants businesses to Thailand-based Indorama Ventures PCL for about $2.08 billion.

** Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd said it would sell its life insurance business at revised terms to British insurer Resolution Life for A$3 billion ($2.03 billion). (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan and Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru)