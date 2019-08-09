Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** G4S will look at offers for all or part of its cash transport business after its board approved hiving it off into a separate company in the first half of 2020.

** Germany is looking for an external adviser to evaluate options for its billion-euro stake in Commerzbank, the country’s second-biggest listed lender, a public tender offer showed.

** Thailand’s TMB Bank Pcl (TMB) and unlisted Thanachart Bank (TBANK) said they have agreed to create the country’s sixth-largest lender with assets of $59 billion in a merger to better compete with rivals in Southeast Asia.

** Italy’s Cattolica Assicurazioni has presented a non-binding offer for the life insurance businesses of UBI Banca , Chief Executive Alberto Minali said.

** Melco Resorts & Entertainment said its CEO’s father, who had been investigated by Australian authorities, was not involved in its business, as the gaming firm’s $1.2 billion stake buy in peer Crown Resorts came under regulatory scrutiny.

** Shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to sell the company for $38 billion to rival Occidental Petroleum Corp, ending a short-lived contest that pitted two of the most storied names in the oil industry against one another.

** Chipmaker Broadcom Inc said on Thursday it will buy antivirus software maker Symantec Corp’s enterprise security unit for $10.7 billion in cash to scale up its software business through deals.

