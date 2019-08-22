Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Mediaset has filed a complaint with Italy’s market watchdog, accusing hostile shareholder Vivendi of leaking information with the goal of scuppering a cross-border merger deal, the Italian broadcaster said.

** Russian internet firm Mail.ru Group has bought a controlling stake in car sharing operator YouDrive jointly with investment company Proxima Capital, Mail.ru said in a statement.

** Private equity funds Advent, Apollo, CVC, Carlyle , KKR and probably also EQT are among the parties interested in Thyssenkrupp’s elevators division, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported.

** Australian retail-to-chemicals conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said it would not pursue its proposal to buy rare earths miner Lynas Corp.

** Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise Communications stepped up efforts to rescue its takeover of Liberty Global’s Swiss unit amid criticism from its top shareholder, saying it had found new synergies and could cut a planned rights issue to fund the deal.

** Britain’s Premier Oil said it has begun the process to sell its assets in the Zama field on offshore Mexico to cut debt.

** New Zealand’s financial watchdog ruled that Australia and New Zealand Banking should have disclosed its controversial sale of a property to the wife of its former chief executive, who departed the bank over an expenses scandal.

** Royal Dutch Shell has made its first foray into Australia’s highly competitive power sector with a A$617 million ($419 million) takeover offer for ERM Power Ltd, the country’s no.2 energy retailer to businesses and industry.

** The Brazilian government added nine more companies to the list of state-controlled firms to be privatized, including the national postal service Correios and Codesp, the company managing Latin America’s largest port in Santos.

** Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc said it would acquire privately held SignalFx, which makes software for the cloud, in a cash and stock deal for about $1.05 billion.

** The economic team of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to privatize state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA before the end of his term in 2022, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on its website, citing anonymous sources.

Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru