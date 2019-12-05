Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Moncler, Metro; adds Sime Darby, PKN Orlen, MetLife Inc, Aston Martin, Endeavour Mining, Boeing)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1730 GMT on Thursday:

** Caltex Australia’s top executives said they would work with a Canadian suitor for a higher takeover offer after rejecting its A$8.61 billion ($5.84 billion) bid for the petrol pump and convenience store operator.

** EU antitrust regulators should block Boeing’s $4.2 billion purchase of Embraer’s commercial passenger jet division or demand hefty concessions, the head of Brazilian investor group Abradin said, calling it a killer acquisition.

** The chief executive and top shareholder of puffer jacket maker Moncler played down speculation around a takeover by Gucci-owner Kering, saying the two firms sometimes talked but that there was no deal in the works.

** Endeavour Mining’s top boss said the Canadian firm was reaching out to Centamin shareholders to back its $1.9 billion merger plan, days after the British gold miner’s board rejected the all-stock proposal.

** Poland’s biggest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen , said it plans to take over state utility Energa .

** Malaysia’s Sime Darby plans to sell its palm oil concession in Liberia to a local manufacturer, a Liberian government minister said, following subpar financial results due largely to stricter environmental standards.

** Metro is entering exclusive talks on the sale of its struggling Real hypermarkets unit to a consortium led by property investor X+Bricks, the German wholesaler, confirming a Reuters report.

** Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, owner of Formula One team Racing Point, is preparing a bid for a major stake in Aston Martin, Autocar magazine reported, sending the luxury sports car maker’s battered shares up 17%.

** Euronext has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Nordic-focused power market firm Nord Pool, boosting the European stock market operator’s presence in the region after its takeover of the Oslo stock exchange earlier this year.

** Finnish industrial crane maker Konecranes has agreed to buy the outstanding 50% stake in its MHE-Demag joint venture in southeast Asia from partner Jebsen & Jessen for 147 million euros ($162 million), it said.

** Australian nickel miner Panoramic Resources recommended its shareholders reject a takeover bid by larger peer Independence Group NL and announced its plan to raise capital, breaching an offer condition.

** India’s top gas importer Petronet LNG has been in talks with several companies including U.S.-based NextDecade LNG on deals for liquefied natural gas (LNG), said Vinod Kumar Mishra, Petronet’s head of finance.

** U.S. life insurer MetLife Inc said it would acquire privately-held pet health insurance company PetFirst, in a bid to diversify its product offerings and capitalize on a growing market opportunity. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)