Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** Phoenix Group Holdings has agreed to buy the British business of Swiss Re for 3.2 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) in cash and shares, the UK insurer’s biggest deal to date, driving the two companies’ shares higher.

** Property manager Scentre Group said it bought a 50% stake in shopping centre Garden City Booragoon for A$570 million ($386.80 million), beefing up its Westfield-branded portfolio in Perth months after pruning its Sydney assets.

** Britain’s competition watchdog has flagged concerns about potential price increases at some pubs from a merger of Slug and Lettuce pub owner Stonegate and rival Ei Group, which would create the country’s biggest pub operator.

** Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, the world’s largest oil palm planter by land size, said it would sell its underperforming palm oil concession in Liberia to a local company.

** Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd said it had raised its stake in Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc to 32% with an additional C$79.6 million ($59.9 million) investment as it looks to increase its exposure in Ecuador.

** Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa won an injunction against Walt Disney Co’s acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s assets in Mexico, but Mexico’s market regulator said on Thursday that the ruling would not stall the deal. (Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)