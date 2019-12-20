Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Semiconductor company Mellanox Technologies has received approval from EU antitrust body and Mexico for its proposed acquisition by chipmaker Nvidia for $6.8 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

** Brazilian personal care cosmetics group Natura & Co said on Thursday it has received all regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition of Avon Products, Inc., paving the way for the the transaction to close on Jan. 3, 2020.

** Miner Centamin Plc should extend a deadline for Canada’s Endeavour Mining Corp to make a firm takeover offer, a top shareholder with both companies said on Thursday, increasing pressure on the London-listed miner to engage in talks.

** OL Groupe, the parent company of French Ligue 1 team Olympique Lyonnais, has completed the takeover of National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise Reign FC in a deal worth $3.51 million, OL Groupe and Reign said on Thursday.

** U.S. multi-family apartment firm UDR Inc is exploring a combination with Mack-Cali Realty Corp, an owner of multi-family rental properties and commercial office space, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Digital mapping company HERE Technologies sold a 30% stake to Mitsubishi Corp and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT), diluting German carmakers’ stake to 54% amid uncertainty about the profit potential from autonomous cars.

** Australian miner South32 Ltd and Canadian base metal explorer Trilogy Metals Inc will become equal partners in a joint venture that will own and operate an Alaskan copper and base metal project, the two companies said.

** Russia’s second-largest lender VTB Bank said it may sell a stake in its grain holding company to a private investor, the Interfax news agency cited VTB First Deputy CEO Yuri Soloviev.

** Ograi BidCo, managed by private investment firm Searchlight, raised its cash bid for Swedish vehicle inspection company Opus Group to 2.47 billion crowns ($262.18 million), and said the offer would not be raised further.

** French investment company Tikehau Capital reached its first private equity deal in Spain with the 81 million euro ($90 million) acquisition of some of the assets of Acek Energias Renovables.

** Fiat Chrysler (FCA) agreed to sell its Teksid cast iron automotive components business to Brazilian Tupy for an enterprise value of 210 million euros ($233.44 million), the car maker said.

** Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors have decided to secure electric vehicle batteries from SK Innovation for the next four to five years, Maeil Business Newspaper said, citing industry sources. (Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)