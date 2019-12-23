Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 11:30 GMT on Monday: ** Apache Corporation and French rival Total have formed a joint venture to develop a project off Suriname in a deal that gives the struggling U.S. oil and gas producer a cash injection for more exploration, the companies said. ** European software investor Hg said it would acquire Germany’s Personal & Informatik, a provider of cloud-based HR software, from a group of funds advised by Permira for an enterprise value of 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion). ** ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has agreed to sell a 50% stake in its shipping business, the first step in its plan to offload $2 billion of assets by the middle of 2021 to reduce its debt. ** Infrastructure service provider Ventia said it will buy Broadspectrum from Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial SA for A$485 million ($335 million). ** Toshiba Corp said it would extend the period of its tender offer for chip equipment unit NuFlare Technology Inc until Jan. 16. ** Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings said it had received a friendly buyout offer from U.S. investment fund Lone Star, a deal that could end a five-month takeover battle involving Blackstone Group, Fortress Investment Group and activist investor Elliott Management. ** Israel’s Navitas Petroleum said it had purchased 50% of the rights in four oil fields in Texas from oil and gas company Denbury Resources for $45 million. ** Britain has approved the purchase of British defence company Cobham by U.S. investor Advent International for $5 billion after the private equity group made commitments to address national security concerns. ** Private equity firm Lone Star has entered into a deal to buy BASF’s construction chemicals business for 3.17 billion euros ($3.5 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis, the German chemicals company said as it seeks to focus on more profitable operations. ** Commodities trader and food processor Bunge Ltd said it agreed to sell its margarine and mayonnaise assets in Brazil to Seara Alimentos, a subsidiary of Brazilian meat processor JBS SA. ** Testimony ended in a lawsuit by a group of states led by New York and California seeking to block the merger of Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc, moving the trial a step closer to having a U.S. judge rule on whether the deal violates federal antitrust laws. ** U.S. shale producer Callon Petroleum Co won shareholder approval to acquire rival Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc with a reduced stock offer, a month after it won the support of a major dissenting stockholder.

Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru