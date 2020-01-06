Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Archer Daniels Midland, Xerox, Updates Armis)

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:

** Grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has sold its palm business in Brazil to local player Reflorestadora Moju Acará, according to the Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade.

** Xerox Holdings Corp said it has secured $24 billion in financing for its $33.5 billion takeover offer for HP Inc, a deal that the personal computer maker is opposing.

** Cybersecurity firm Armis, which specializes in protection for the Internet of Things (IoT), is in advanced talks to be bought by U.S.-based Insight Partners for around $1 billion, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported.

** French supermarket group Carrefour has agreed to buy Dejbox, which specializes in delivering lunches to office workers, in its latest move to boost its e-commerce operations.

** Marketing firm Tremor International Ltd said it has agreed to buy video advertising firm Unruly from News Corp , looking to bolster video services by tapping into the Rupert Murdoch-owned firm’s vast network of clients. (Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)