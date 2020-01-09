Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Takeaway.com, Kinder Morgan, IKEA, Royal Dutch Shell)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc is looking to sell its oil refinery in Anacortes, Washington, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** IKEA’s shopping center business is spending 170 million pounds ($222 million) to buy and upgrade a London mall in its first foray into Britain, betting it can win over a nation increasingly doing its shopping online.

** Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc said it sold the 25 million shares in Canada’s Pembina Pipeline Corp that it received when Pembina bought Kinder Morgan Canada for $764 million.

** Dutch food ordering company Takeaway.com said its shareholders had approved plans for the company’s proposed 5.9 billion pound ($7.7 billion) acquisition of British peer Just Eat Plc.

** U.S. private equity firm Insight Partners said on Thursday it was buying Swiss data management company Veeam Software, in a $5 billion bet on the fastest-growing player in the market for backing up critical information on remote servers.

** The European Union’s antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Boeing’s deal to buy the commercial arm of Brazil’s Embraer, according to a filing posted on the EU’s website.

** Zedra Group, which offers fund services and wealth management, said that it would buy BNP Paribas Singapore Trust Corp Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

** Thailand’s state-owned energy firm PTT Pcl said that neither it, nor its retail unit were interested in bidding for Tesco Plc’s assets in Asia.

** HP Inc said that Xerox Holdings Corp securing financing for its $33.5 billion takeover offer for the personal computer maker is not a basis for a discussion and reiterated that the proposal still undervalues the company.

** French media giant Vivendi has asked an Italian court to suspend a ruling forcing it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, a document showed. (Compiled by Arunima Kumar and Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)