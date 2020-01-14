Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Endeavour Mining; Adds Azul, Anglo American, Capgemini, Continental Gold, Renault)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Brazil’s third-largest airline, Azul SA, has reached an agreement to buy regional carrier Two Flex for 123 million reais ($29.74 million), the company said in a securities filing.

** Anglo American Plc is likely to confirm a deal to buy fertiliser company Sirius Minerals Plc for more than $500 million excluding debt, ahead of an early February deadline to finalise its bid, three sources close to the matter said.

** French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini slightly raised the price of its friendly bid for smaller rival Altran Technologies, in a last-ditch effort to win a six-month battle against U.S. activist fund Elliott.

** Continental Gold Inc said independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have urged the Canadian miner’s shareholders to vote in favour of a takeover offer from China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd,.

** Shares in Renault recovered some lost ground after the French carmaker and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor rejected media reports that their alliance was in danger of being dissolved.

** Endeavour Mining abandoned its 1.5 billion pound ($1.9 billion) pursuit of gold miner Centamin, citing a lack of information on its target while Centamin maintained the proposal was too low.

** Activist investor Teleios Capital has asked Germany’s Aareal Bank to examine a full sale of its software business Aareon, after the lender ruled out a such step in the near term.

** Visa Inc said it agreed to buy privately held software startup Plaid Inc in a $5.3 billion deal that will boost the payments giant’s access to the booming financial technology space.

** Israel’s Cellebrite, whose software can unlock and extract data from mobile devices, has agreed to acquire California-based computer forensics provider BlackBag Technologies for $33 million.

Compiled by Amal S and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru