Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it had ended its activities in Africa after closing the sale of a 50% stake in Petrobras Oil & Gas BV (PO&GBV), which holds some Nigerian oil assets.

** Resolute Mining Ltd said it will sell its Ravenswood Gold mine for up to A$300 million ($207 million) to a consortium led by resource-focused private equity firm EMR Capital.

** Australian Vanadium Ltd said it penned a non-binding agreement with a unit of steelmaker HBIS Group Chengsteel that could see the Chinese firm buy vanadium and invest in the Perth-based firm’s flagship project.

** China’s Fosun International Ltd has decided to cut stakes or even divest completely from two financial firms it controls in Brazil, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** The Benetton family’s Edizione is in contact with F2i over the infrastructure fund’s interest in taking a stake in Atlantia, the chairman of the holding company was quoted as saying in daily Il Messaggero. (Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)