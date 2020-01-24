Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds BlackRock Inc, Oi SA, AEA Investors, Finablr, WEX Inc, Vicentin)

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Argentina’s top exporter of processed soy, Vicentin, is in talks over a potential takeover deal with firms including European grains giant Glencore to help resolve a debt crisis, according to two sources close to the negotiations.

** Fintech company WEX Inc said it would buy payments services providers eNett and Optal for about $1.7 billion to strengthen its presence in the online travel bookings market, which is expected to grow at about 9% through 2023.

** Shares in payments company Finablr plunged 27% after it disclosed its majority owner, UAE-based Indian billionaire B. R. Shetty, had pledged over half the company’s stock as security against debts it incurred buying Travelex.

** Private equity firm AEA Investors is exploring a sale of 1-800 Contacts Inc that could value the U.S. contact lens retailer at more than $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Brazilian telecom carrier Oi SA has sold its 25% stake in Unitel to Angola’s state-oil company Sonangol for $1 billion, according to a securities filing.

** Asset managers BlackRock Inc, Franklin Templeton and Principal Financial Group are vying for a partnership with state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil’s asset management unit, a Brazilian newspaper reported.

** Dutch food ordering firm Takeaway.com is pressing ahead with its 6.2 billion pound takeover of Just Eat despite a shock last-minute setback when the UK competition authorities said they would probe the deal to create one of the world’s largest meal delivery companies.

** Village Roadshow Ltd said it has received an unsolicited buyout offer from a private equity firm that valued the Australian movie theatre and theme park operator at A$777 million ($531 million), about 2% more than a earlier rival bid.

** Swiss insurer Helvetia has agreed to buy up to 70% of Spanish insurer Caser for 780 million euros ($865 million) from Spanish banks and from French insurer Covea as it seeks to expand beyond Switzerland, it said.

** Polish carrier LOT is acquiring Thomas Cook’s German airline Condor, creating a leading aviation group in Europe carrying more than 20 million passengers a year, the companies said on Friday.

** Japanese road paving company Maeda Road Construction said it would oppose a tender offer by its top shareholder Maeda Corp, turning the proposal into a hostile bid.

** China-based internet company Sohu.com Ltd said it would take its majority-owned subsidiary Changyou.com private in an all-cash deal that values the company at about $579 million.

** Siemens is buying Indian electrical equipment maker C&S Electric in a 267 million euro ($296.21 million) deal, the German industrial group said.

** France’s Amethis is close to concluding the purchase of a stake in Kenyan general retailer Naivas, the investment fund told Reuters, entering a sector where the collapse of one of the major players in recent years has left a gap.

** Polish gas company PGNiG is open to consolidation with other energy companies, its newly appointed chief executive said on Friday, as the government tries to merge state-run firms to strengthen their market position. (Compiled by Nivedita Balu and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)