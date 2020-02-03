Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Frasers, Petroleo Brasileiro, OTP Bank, Pacific Premier Bancorp; Updates Ingenico)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Sportswear retailer Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, has bought a 12.5% stake in handbag group Mulberry Group pushing ahead with plans to move upmarket into the luxury business.

** Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Chevron Corp said they have begun the process of selling the Papa-Terra deep-water oilfield in Brazil’s Campos Basin.

** Hungary’s OTP Bank and Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo have reached the final stages of the race to buy Garanti BBVA’s Romanian unit, Romanian news outlet Ziarul Financiar (ZF) said, citing banking market sources.

** Regional bank Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc said it would buy peer Opus Bank in an all-stock deal valued at $1 billion, to expand its footprint in California and other parts of the western United States.

** Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower) plans to take control of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) in an asset swap deal that would value it at 4.16 billion dirhams ($1.13 billion) and create a combined utility with assets worth $54.5 billion.

** Payments company Worldline agreed to buy French rival Ingenico in a 7.8 billion euro ($8.7 billion) deal, creating a European leader in a sector trying to keep up with fast-changing consumer habits and technologies.

** Australian coal miner TerraCom Ltd offered to buy the remaining shares of Universal Coal PLC that it does not already own, in a deal that values the company at about A$175 million ($119.68 million).

** Philippine utility firm Manila Water Co Inc said it is selling a minority stake worth 10.66 billion pesos ($208.9 million) to a port magnate and dam builder.

** Dutch online food ordering company Takeaway.com on Friday declared its $7.8 billion takeover of British peer Just Eat unconditional, though the two companies still need a competition authority’s approval before merging operations. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)