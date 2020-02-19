Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** London-based hedge fund Odey Asset Management said it would oppose Anglo American’s bid to acquire a huge fertiliser project from Sirius Minerals at 5.5 pence per share, saying the terms do not represent fair value.

** Swedish video game group Embracer is buying U.S. game developer Saber Interactive for up to $525 million, the Swedish company said.

** South Africa’s Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd said it will sell its 95.36% stake in Burger King franchise and all of Grand Foods Meat Plant to ECP Africa Fund for 697 million rand ($46.53 million).

** Caltex Australia Ltd said that Britain’s EG Group has offered to buy the convenience store, petrol station and refinery firm, rivalling Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc’s twice-improved A$8.80 billion bid.

** LendingClub Corp on Tuesday agreed to buy U.S. digital lender Radius Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $185 million, as it looks to gain access to a cheaper source of funding and offer a broader suite of banking services.

** Auto lender Ally Financial Inc on Tuesday agreed to acquire privately held CardWorks for $2.65 billion as it looks to diversify its consumer product offerings, supported by a growing and low-cost deposit base.

** Bunge Ltd has offered to buy two soy processing plants in Brazil from local crusher Imcopa, the U.S. grains trader said on Tuesday, reinforcing its position as the country’s biggest oilseeds processor.

** Brazil meatpacker JBS said in a securities filing Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire five case ready production facilities from Empire Packing Company, as well as the Ledbetter brand for $238 million. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)