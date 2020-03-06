Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

March 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. regional TV station operator Gray Television Inc has made an offer to acquire larger peer Tegna Inc for approximately $8.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) has begun the sale process of its stake in Petrobras Colombia Combustibles, known as PECOCO, sending information about the deal to potential investors.

** Chinese clothing conglomerate Shandong Ruyi has failed to secure financing for its $600 million acquisition of Swiss luxury brand Bally, more than two years after the deal was announced, according to four people with direct knowledge of the matter.

** Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd said that it has agreed to sell Grindr LLC, a popular gay dating app it acquired in 2016, for about $608.5 million.

** Swiss Firmenich has agreed to buy Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques (DRT), which specializes in plant-based chemistry, from private equity group Ardian, Tikehau Capital and family shareholders, the flavours and fragrances group said.

** Brazilian e-commerce firm Peixe Urbano on Thursday denied it was in talks to acquire Latin American scooter company Grow Mobility even as a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the startup was in talks with chairman of the firm’s board.

** Australia’s Nufarm Ltd said a Brazilian competition regulator has cleared the sale of its South American crop protection and seed treatment assets as it looks to pay down debt amid a severe domestic drought. (Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)