Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates AES Tietê; Adds ADNOC, Standard Chartered, Walmart)

April 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Walmart Inc’s video-on-demand service, Vudu, said it would be acquired by Fandango Media LLC, a movie ticketing service owned by cable company Comcast Corp.

** A consortium of bidders including U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is in talks with banks for an $8 billion loan to back their investment in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s (ADNOC) natural gas pipeline assets, three sources said.

** Standard Chartered said it had agreed with Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International to sell their stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Permata to lender Bangkok Bank PCL at a reduced price.

** AES Tietê may keep talks alive for a merger with rival Eneva SA if the bid is raised, even after the rejection from AES board, Chief Financial Officer Clarissa Della Nina said.

** Telecoms and cable company Altice Europe sold a stake of about 50% in its Portuguese fibre network to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners for around 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

** Novartis has bought U.S. software start-up Amblyotech, to develop digital technology to treat children and adults with lazy eye, the Swiss drugmaker said.

** Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc’s buyout of petrol station operator Caltex Australia Ltd has become the latest victim of the coronavirus outbreak, as fuel demand plunges and as companies look inward to get through the crisis.

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore financing options that could include the sale of a stake in the company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Eros International Plc said on Friday it would merge with U.S.-based privately held media company STX Entertainment, sending shares of the Indian film production house nearly 55% higher. (Compiled by Ayanti Bera and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)