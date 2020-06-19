Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Updates SsangYong Motor; Adds Deutsche Telekom, Unilever, Vale SA, Petrobras)

June 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Friday:

** South Korean sports-utility vehicle maker SsangYong Motor is looking for a potential buyer after India’s Mahindra and Mahindra said it could give up its majority stake in the struggling company.

** Deutsche Telekom will retain control of T-Mobile should Japan’s Softbank liquidate its stake, CEO Tim Hoettges said as he vowed to claim top spot in the U.S. market.

** Unilever Plc said it is buying a chain of laundromats in Brazil to be renamed Omo, after the world’s No. 2 laundry detergent, in what the consumer goods giant said could be a precursor to other similar deals elsewhere.

** Brazil iron ore miner Vale SA said in a securities filing that its Canadian subsidiary had reached an agreement to sell a 20% stake in the nickel producer PT Vale Indonesia to state-controlled PT Indonesia Asahan (Inalum).

** Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has kicked off a sale process for its Atum, Curima, Espada and Xareu offshore oilfields, the company said.

** Australia’s foreign investment board will not oppose Ayala Corp’s takeover bid for Infigen Energy, a law firm representing the Philippine firm said, days after Spain’s Iberdrola offered more for the solar and wind firm.

** Blackstone, Bain Capital and Taisho Pharmaceutical are among the final bidders for Takeda Pharmaceutical’s consumer drug business in Japan, a deal that could be worth up to 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion), three people familiar with the deal said.

** Volvo owner Geely is set to take over an automaker battered by a prolonged sales decline exacerbated by the impact of the novel coronavirus, said three people with knowledge of the matter, in an indication of how the pandemic is stoking consolidation.

** Swiss Re will disband its Life Capital business unit after wrapping up the sale of its British ReAssure business later this year, the reinsurer said, adding the unit's head, Thierry Leger, will become its new chief underwriting officer.