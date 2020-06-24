Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Petroleo Brasileiro, Deliveroo, Apple, NMC Health, Waste Management Inc)

June 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA is set to receive binding offers for the country’s second-largest refinery on Thursday, five people with knowledge of the matter said, as the state oil company aims to restart a plan to divest more than $10 billion in assets.

** Britain’s competition regulator has affirmed its provisional clearance of Amazon’s purchase of a 16% stake in online delivery group Deliveroo but changed the basis of its approval, having reviewed submissions from interested parties, including rivals.

** Apple Inc has acquired Fleetsmith, a San Francisco-based startup company whose technology helps businesses manage Apple’s Mac and iPad devices among their employee bases.

** The administrators of hospital operator NMC Health are weighing the sale of the company’s international fertility business, which could be worth more that $500 million, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Waste Management Inc lowered its bid to buy smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc to about $2.8 billion from $3 billion.

** Sweden’s Evolution Gaming Group AB said it has offered to buy NetEnt AB for 19.6 billion Swedish crowns in stock to broaden its slate of casino games and increase earnings through cost savings.

** Japan’s Olympus Corp said it has agreed to sell its loss-making camera business dating back 84 years to Japan Industrial Partners Inc.

** Free of net debt, Atos SE said it would target bolt-on acquisitions and cybersecurity companies, as it announced two new acquisitions: Paladion, a global cybersecurity firm, and Alia, a digital consulting company which specializes in the energy sector.

** China’s Goldsea Group said it will let a takeover bid by its unit for Australian gold miner Alto Metals lapse after the country’s foreign investment board sought extra time to consider the deal as Australia tightens rules.

Compiled by Shreyasee Raj and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru