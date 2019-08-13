Brazil sugar-ethanol mill maker Dedini signs cooperation deal with India's Praj

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil sugar-ethanol mill maker Dedini Indústrias de Base said on Monday it has signed a cooperation agreement with India’s Praj Industries to sell equipment for ethanol production, including technologies for corn-based biofuels.

“Through this deal, Praj and Dedini will sell and install plants to produce ethanol from grains and also work to modernize existing ethanol production facilities in Brazil,” Dedini said in an emailed statement. The deal value was not disclosed.

The company added that the cooperation agreement eyes a growing demand for ethanol as a result of an upcoming national program to boost biofuel use, known as RenovaBio, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 1. Based on industry calculations, Dedini said RenovaBio would require the expansion of plants in Brazil, as well as the reactivation of some that have closed and the 30 new large mills. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Leslie Adler)