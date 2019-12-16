Dentsu slashes net profit forecast on international woes

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japanese advertising company Dentsu Inc slashed its full-year forecast for net profit on Monday, dragged down by underperformance in its overseas operations where it pledged to carry out restructuring steps including cutting jobs.

Dentsu now expects net profit of 6.2 billion yen ($57 million) for the year ending Dec. 31, versus its previous forecast of 35.8 billion yen.

The company said it would cut 11% of the total headcount in seven markets - Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Singapore and the UK - with total restructuring costs estimated at 179 million pounds (25 billion yen). ($1 = 108.6400 yen) (1 Japanese yen = 0.0072 pounds) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)