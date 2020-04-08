Drummond to partially restart operations in Colombia's Cesar province

BOGOTA, April 8 (Reuters) - Colombian coal producer Drummond will restart some of its operations in the Andean country’s Cesar province this Friday, after cutting back in March to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the company said Wednesday.

Drummond reduced operations last month and said it would make do with a contingency team living largely on-site to avoid movement of workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Colombia has so far reported 2,054 cases of COVID-19 and more than 50 deaths. Globally the disease has claimed more than 83,000 lives, according to a recent Reuters tally.

President Ivan Duque ordered a national quarantine to begin on March 24 for an initial period of 19 days, although the measure has since been extended to run until April 27.

Drummond announced the decision to significantly reduce its operations on March 24 alongside other miners and the Colombian Mining Association (ACM), which said some 15,000 workers directly employed in the industry and 18,000 indirectly employed would stop working.

Operations will partially start up “under the strictest controls” of bio-safety, the company said in a statement.

The team restarting work on Friday will include two shifts of 400 workers, all of who come from local areas and are transported to the mine each day.

Workers staying on-site as part of the contingency period will continue to do so as part of reduced operations, Drummond said.

“Before operations begin, a medical review of all personnel who come to work will be performed,” it added.

Drummond operates the Pribbenow and El Descanso mines, located in the Cesar province, in northern Colombia.

The company has around 10,000 direct workers and contractors and in 2019 it produced 32.7 million tonnes of coal.

Colombia is the world’s fifth-biggest coal exporter and the fossil fuel is its second-largest generator of foreign currency after oil. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin; additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)