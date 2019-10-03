ECB's de Guindos: markets may be underpricing impact of no-deal Brexit

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday markets may not be fully pricing in the potential negative impact of a disorderly exit of Britain from the European Union.

“We have not gauged so far the impact that Brexit is having (...) I think we are really underestimating the impact of the present uncertainty and that’s why I have fears, concerns that the impact of a disorderly Brexit would be much higher than the one that they (markets) are discounting now,” De Guindos told a financial event in Madrid.

On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a final Brexit offer to the European Union, pitching a possible compromise for a last-minute exit deal that was cautiously welcomed by the EU, though the two sides still remain far apart. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip)