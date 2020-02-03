ECB's De Guindos says more symmetrical definition of price stability could be necessary

ATHENS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The euro zone could need a more symmetrical definition of price stability, the European Central Bank’s vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Monday, referring to the bloc’s inflation target.

“I think that, perhaps, a much more let’s say symmetrical definition of price stability could be necessary,” he said, speaking at in event in Athens, Greece. The ECB currently targets inflation at below but close to 2%, a target that is currently under review as part of a one-year deep dive into the bank’s strategy. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)