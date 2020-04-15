Ecopetrol to secure loans worth $1.08 bln to shore up cash position

BOGOTA, April 15 (Reuters) - Colombia’s majority state-owned energy company Ecopetrol will use $1.08 billion in loans to secure a solid cash position in midst of the spread of coronavirus, which has hit oil prices, it said on Wednesday.

Ecopetrol requested drawdowns on its existing credit facilities from Scotiabank and Mizuho Bank worth $430 million and $235 million respectively.

Furthermore the oil producer will also form short-term financing agreements with local and international lenders for a total amount equivalent to $410 million.

By taking these measures the company will secure a cash position of $3.7 billion, Ecopetrol said.

“These financing arrangements...strengthen the liquidity position of the company, in an environment of high uncertainty where protecting cash is a fundamental objective,” Ecopetrol said in a statement.

The energy company said it will continue exploring other competitive financing alternatives in anticipation of how the current situation may affect financial markets and the oil and gas sector in the medium and long term.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama